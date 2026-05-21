The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $992.50 and last traded at $996.7490, with a volume of 269748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $982.12.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to lead SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO, a high-profile mandate that could generate substantial underwriting fees and strengthen the firm’s banking pipeline.

Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to lead SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO, a high-profile mandate that could generate substantial underwriting fees and strengthen the firm’s banking pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was highlighted as a “final trade” pick on CNBC, reinforcing bullish trader sentiment toward the stock.

Goldman Sachs was highlighted as a “final trade” pick on CNBC, reinforcing bullish trader sentiment toward the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to favor Goldman Sachs on earnings growth and price strength, suggesting momentum remains constructive for the shares. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Goldman Sachs (GS) a Stock to Watch

Analysts and market commentary continue to favor Goldman Sachs on earnings growth and price strength, suggesting momentum remains constructive for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also made headlines for market views on oil, gold, AI spending, and crypto positioning, but these stories are more about the firm’s research and commentary than a direct catalyst for GS earnings.

Goldman Sachs also made headlines for market views on oil, gold, AI spending, and crypto positioning, but these stories are more about the firm’s research and commentary than a direct catalyst for GS earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced Goldman’s involvement in broader market themes, including hedge-fund positioning and crypto infrastructure, which may reflect its influence as a Wall Street leader but are not immediate stock-specific drivers.

Several articles referenced Goldman’s involvement in broader market themes, including hedge-fund positioning and crypto infrastructure, which may reflect its influence as a Wall Street leader but are not immediate stock-specific drivers. Negative Sentiment: One report noted Goldman’s view that the stock market rally may be fragile, which could weigh on broader risk sentiment if investors take the warning seriously.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $885.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $882.40. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadia Private Client LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 9,602 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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