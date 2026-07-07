The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the investment management company's stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $982.36.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GS opened at $1,047.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $691.30 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.83 and a 200 day moving average of $933.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Trading surge, helped by SpaceX IPO, seen lifting Wall St banks' second-quarter earnings

Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ own analysts continue to generate attention with bullish calls on major stocks such as Nvidia, reinforcing the firm’s credibility and visibility in the market. Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Underperforms in 2026: Is Goldman Sachs Right About Its Valuation?

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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