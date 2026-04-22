The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.43 and traded as high as GBX 185.50. The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 181.50, with a volume of 5,034,970 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 210 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 to GBX 235 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised The Gym Group to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 155 to GBX 200 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Gym Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 209.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GYM

The Gym Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.13.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The Gym Group had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gym Group plc will post 0.2851177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Gym Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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