The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 36.12%.The firm had revenue of $338.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $341.99 million.

Here are the key takeaways from The Hain Celestial Group's conference call:

Completed the divestiture of the North American Snacks business, producing strong cash generation and reducing net debt to approximately $505 million while keeping ~$196 million of revolver liquidity available.

business, producing strong cash generation and reducing net debt to approximately while keeping ~$196 million of revolver liquidity available. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $26 million with adjusted gross margin at 21%, showing sequential margin improvement but a year‑over‑year decline in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

with adjusted gross margin at 21%, showing sequential margin improvement but a year‑over‑year decline in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Management emphasized an accelerating innovation pipeline and early wins (notably Greek Gods yogurt, wellness tea, and new high‑protein/single‑serve SKUs) expected to drive share gains and longer‑term growth.

yogurt, wellness tea, and new high‑protein/single‑serve SKUs) expected to drive share gains and longer‑term growth. International results remained weak with organic net sales down ~8% and significant margin compression driven by volume softness in baby/purees, spreads/drizzles, and branded soup versus private label competition.

The company is executing a strategic review (including potential additional asset sales and operational moves) to deleverage ahead of a December debt maturity and will provide updates only when definitive actions are completed.

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The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 946,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.26.

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The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc NASDAQ: HAIN is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth's Best organic baby foods, Rudi's organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

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