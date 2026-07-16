The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $7.1685 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Insurance Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:HIG opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the sale, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 633,592 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 799,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 540,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,331,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 496,821 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 385,088 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 327,659 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,064,849 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $135,097,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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