The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.7143.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.12. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $325.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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