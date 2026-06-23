The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.7143.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot
Home Depot News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight Home Depot’s margin resilience, strong Pro business, and strategic expansion, suggesting the company may be able to offset a weak housing backdrop better than expected. Can Margin Strength Offset Demand Challenges at Home Depot?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to frame HD as a resilient dividend and quality stock, with some pointing to improved investment appeal thanks to dividend consistency and stable profitability. How Dividend Consistency and Margin Resilience At Home Depot (HD) Have Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary argues Home Depot could benefit from a residential recovery, especially if lower home prices eventually spur more renovation activity. Here is why The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is among the Best Building Materials Stocks to Buy for the Residential Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot’s latest reported quarter beat expectations modestly, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of estimates, but growth remains modest versus last year.
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces note that HD still looks resilient despite a muted home-improvement backdrop, but these articles mainly reinforce the current valuation and chart setup rather than introducing a new catalyst. Home Depot: A New Corporate Focus, But Familiar Valuation And Chart Stories
- Negative Sentiment: The main bearish theme is still soft demand: one article says Home Depot “still needs to do more,” implying the market wants clearer improvement in customer spending before re-rating the stock. Home Depot: Demand Still Needs To Do More
- Negative Sentiment: Higher interest rates remain a headwind for home-improvement retailers, and one report noted HD and Lowe’s fell after the Fed held rates steady, underscoring investor concern that housing-related spending may stay sluggish. Why Home Depot and Lowe's fell after the Fed held interest rates steady
Home Depot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.12. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $325.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.
About Home Depot
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The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
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