The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lovesac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

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Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.27. Lovesac had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.480 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.340-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson acquired 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $25,035.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,435,442.95. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 293,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,305,042.12. This represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $515,182 in the last three months. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lovesac by 130.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 10.7% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 1.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company's stock.

About Lovesac

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

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