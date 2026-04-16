The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $247.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $283.00 to $263.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.97.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,940,179.20. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total value of $11,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,970,781.12. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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