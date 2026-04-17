The PNC Financial Services Group's (PNC) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.89% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.69.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 671,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,940,179.20. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,598,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,102 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $549,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,836,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $800,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and operating momentum — PNC reported an EPS beat and double‑digit revenue and loan growth, driven by higher net interest income after the FirstBank deal; management raised forward guidance for NII and loan growth. Article Title

Q1 earnings beat and operating momentum — PNC reported an EPS beat and double‑digit revenue and loan growth, driven by higher net interest income after the FirstBank deal; management raised forward guidance for NII and loan growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target raises and positive ratings — Major firms raised targets (Barclays, Oppenheimer, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Truist) and some upgraded to overweight/buy, increasing implied upside for the stock. Article Title

Multiple analyst price‑target raises and positive ratings — Major firms raised targets (Barclays, Oppenheimer, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Truist) and some upgraded to overweight/buy, increasing implied upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Keefe Bruyette & Woods published positive forecasts — Additional outside-bank research added buy/positive commentary that supports near‑term investor sentiment. Bank of America Forecast Keefe Bruyette & Woods Forecast

Bank of America and Keefe Bruyette & Woods published positive forecasts — Additional outside-bank research added buy/positive commentary that supports near‑term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary / macro view — PNC’s chief strategist appeared on TV discussing broader equity prospects, which may support risk‑on interest in bank stocks but is market‑directional rather than PNC‑specific. Yung-Yu Ma Interview

Management commentary / macro view — PNC’s chief strategist appeared on TV discussing broader equity prospects, which may support risk‑on interest in bank stocks but is market‑directional rather than PNC‑specific. Neutral Sentiment: Clarification on private‑credit exposure — PNC disclosed details on its exposure to private business lenders and receivables securitizations (helpful for transparency; not an immediate earnings shock). Private Business Lender Update

Clarification on private‑credit exposure — PNC disclosed details on its exposure to private business lenders and receivables securitizations (helpful for transparency; not an immediate earnings shock). Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses tied to integration — PNC flagged higher operating expenses from FirstBank integration and other costs that could pressure near‑term margins despite NII gains. Integration Costs Article

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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