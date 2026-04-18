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The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
The Renewables Infrastructure Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Technical weakness: TRIG fell below its 50‑day moving average (50‑day SMA GBX 66.84), trading as low as GBX 64.57 and last at GBX 66, while the 200‑day SMA is GBX 70.24, indicating short‑term softness against the longer‑term trend (volume 50,988,996 shares).
  • Insider buying: Director Tove Feld purchased 22,000 shares on Feb 27 at GBX 67, signaling insider buying, though corporate insiders collectively own only 0.03% of the stock.
  • Company fundamentals: TRIG is a FTSE‑250 renewables infrastructure investor with a £1.57bn market cap, a negative P/E (‑12.22) and low beta (0.34), operating a diversified portfolio of wind, solar and battery storage assets aimed at income and capital growth.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of The Renewables Infrastructure Group.

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.84 and traded as low as GBX 64.57. The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 66, with a volume of 50,988,996 shares.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In related news, insider Tove Feld acquired 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £14,740. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

TRIG was one of the first investment companies investing in renewable energy infrastructure projects listed on the London Stock Exchange. TRIG completed its IPO in 2013 raising £300m and is a member of the FTSE250 index. The Company develops, constructs and operates a portfolio of renewable energy infrastructure that creates value for its shareholders and generates secure, clean electricity that benefits both society and the environment. The Company's diversified portfolio includes onshore and offshore wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and mainland Europe. TRIG's strategy is focused on delivering capital growth and attractive, income-based returns supported by strong cash generation and a positive link to inflation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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