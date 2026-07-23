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The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Sherwin-Williams logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sherwin-Williams declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ex-dividend date is also August 21, and the annualized dividend yield is about 1.0%.
  • The company has a strong dividend track record, having raised its payout annually for 48 consecutive years. Its dividend appears well covered, with a payout ratio of 24.1% and an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
  • Sherwin-Williams also reported solid recent results, with quarterly EPS of $2.35 and revenue of $5.67 billion, both above analyst expectations. The company raised its FY 2026 guidance to 11.5–11.9 EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $13.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:SHW opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $320.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.44. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Read More

Dividend History for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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