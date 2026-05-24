The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.3333.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SHW opened at $309.71 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $320.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.39. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $294.32 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,067,497,000 after purchasing an additional 364,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,450,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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