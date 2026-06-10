The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15,998.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $603,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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