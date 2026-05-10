The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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