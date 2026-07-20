The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.4294.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. William Blair cut shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "sell" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trade Desk by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 588,250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 412,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trade Desk by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 308,982 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,604,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $18.59 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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