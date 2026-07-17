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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Travelers Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Travelers Companies announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, with the ex-dividend date and record date both set for September 10 and payment scheduled for September 30.
  • The dividend implies an annualized payout of $5.00 per share and a yield of about 1.4%. Travelers has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years, with a payout ratio of 20.3%, indicating solid coverage by earnings.
  • The company also reported strong quarterly results, posting $10.04 EPS versus estimates of $5.34 and revenue of $12.15 billion. The stock jumped 9.4% to $369.50 following the announcement.
  • Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $28.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 9.4%

TRV stock traded up $31.68 on Friday, hitting $369.50. 4,308,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,988. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $370.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.34 by $4.70. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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