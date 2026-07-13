The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,452.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEIR shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,705 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,490 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Weir Group to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEIR

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.8%

WEIR stock opened at GBX 2,390 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,254 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,436.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,855.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at The Weir Group

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 25,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,098, for a total transaction of £792,468.40. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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