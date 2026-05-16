The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.5568.

Get Wendy's alerts: Sign Up

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Wendy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wendy's from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wendy's

Wendy's Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.35. Wendy's has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $12.51.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Wendy's had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendy's will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Wendy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Wendy's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy's by 30.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,843,438 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $158,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy's by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,091,847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $59,075,000 after acquiring an additional 227,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wendy's by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,549,066 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 357,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy's by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,446,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 102,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wendy's by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,224,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company's stock.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wendy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wendy's wasn't on the list.

While Wendy's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here