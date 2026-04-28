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Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 7.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Theralase Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 7.7% intraday to C$0.36, trading as low as C$0.36 with volume up ~16% to 239,867 shares versus the average of 206,496 and a prior close of C$0.39.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: market cap C$91.51 million, negative PE of -18.89, debt-to-equity 29.26, quick ratio 3.40 and current ratio 0.83, showing mixed liquidity and leverage metrics.
  • Business focus: Theralase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing light-activated photo dynamic compounds for cancers, bacteria and viruses and marketing super-pulsed laser technology for chronic knee pain and related uses.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 239,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 206,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Theralase Technologies Stock Down 12.8%

The company has a market cap of C$91.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of -0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Theralase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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