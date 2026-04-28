Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 7.7% - Here's Why

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Theralase Technologies Stock Down 12.8%

Theralase Technologies Inc. ( CVE:TLT Get Free Report ) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 239,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 206,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of C$91.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of -0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

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