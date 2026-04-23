Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as low as $16.32. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 445,036 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $853.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $433,695.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 232,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,248,478.04. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company's stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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