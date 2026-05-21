Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $27.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $451.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $482.22 and its 200 day moving average is $539.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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