Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to announce earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $11.7060 billion for the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $535.72 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $403.36 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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