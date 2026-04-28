Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Up 7.5% - Here's Why

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $58.1860. Approximately 271,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 482,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,731 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group, Inc NYSE: THR is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon's core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

Further Reading

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