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THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
THK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • THK reported quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, with a net margin of 1.85% and return on equity of 1.93%.
  • The stock jumped 16.0% on Monday, trading as high as $24.12, which was also its 52-week high.
  • THK’s valuation and balance sheet metrics showed a P/E ratio of 126.92, a market cap of $5.74 billion, and relatively solid liquidity with a current ratio of 2.83 and debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. THK had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

THK Stock Up 16.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 1.05. THK has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About THK

(Get Free Report)

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

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