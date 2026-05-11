THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Announces Earnings Results

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. THK had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

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THK Stock Up 16.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 1.05. THK has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

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