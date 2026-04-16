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THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
THK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — THK opened at $16.88 after a prior close of $17.6724 and last traded at $17.57, with very light volume of just 397 shares.
  • Valuation and trend — Market cap is about $4.13 billion with a high PE of 91.16, and the stock is trading above its 50‑day ($15.89) and 200‑day ($14.27) moving averages.
  • Business profile — THK is a Tokyo‑based manufacturer of precision linear-motion components and mechatronic systems serving semiconductors, robotics, medical devices and aerospace.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of THK.

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.6724, but opened at $16.88. THK shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands.

THK Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About THK

(Get Free Report)

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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