Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.33.

Several research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Argus raised Thomson Reuters to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$171.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotia decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$156.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Thomson Reuters Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of TRI opened at C$137.93 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$107.91 and a 52-week high of C$280.88. The business's fifty day moving average is C$120.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 19.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.70, for a total transaction of C$41,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,502.50. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Jason Williams sold 2,864 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.18, for a total transaction of C$349,923.52. Insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $432,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.76% of the company's stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

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