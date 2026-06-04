Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Down 5.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $74.61 and last traded at $75.2550. Approximately 556,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 693,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS.

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Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Thor Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Thor Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thor reported quarterly revenue of $2.78 billion, which beat Wall Street expectations of $2.67 billion, showing sales held up better than expected despite a tough backdrop.

Thor reported quarterly revenue of $2.78 billion, which beat Wall Street expectations of $2.67 billion, showing sales held up better than expected despite a tough backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company generated $234.2 million in operating cash flow and repurchased $50.5 million of shares, which may help support investor confidence in liquidity and capital returns.

The company generated $234.2 million in operating cash flow and repurchased $50.5 million of shares, which may help support investor confidence in liquidity and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management said North American motorized and European demand remains resilient, but results still reflect a difficult macroeconomic environment for discretionary purchases.

Management said North American motorized and European demand remains resilient, but results still reflect a difficult macroeconomic environment for discretionary purchases. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in slightly below estimates at $1.86 per share versus $1.88 expected, while diluted EPS fell sharply from a year ago, highlighting margin and profitability pressure.

Adjusted earnings came in slightly below estimates at $1.86 per share versus $1.88 expected, while diluted EPS fell sharply from a year ago, highlighting margin and profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: Thor cut fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $3.30-$3.80 from $3.75-$4.25, well below the consensus estimate of about $4.02, signaling management sees prolonged headwinds ahead.

Thor cut fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $3.30-$3.80 from $3.75-$4.25, well below the consensus estimate of about $4.02, signaling management sees prolonged headwinds ahead. Negative Sentiment: Company commentary and outside coverage pointed to soft consumer sentiment and rising material costs, both of which could further compress earnings if demand stays weak.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $78.00 price objective on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Thor Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 394,513 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Thor Industries by 115.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,262 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $71,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,340 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Trading Down 4.6%

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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