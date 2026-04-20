ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.2050. 356,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,320,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. TD Cowen upgraded ThredUp to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ThredUp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDUP

ThredUp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $546.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.17 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ThredUp news, COO Christopher Homer sold 69,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $266,410.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,274,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,140.92. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 56,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $215,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 555,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,121,070.28. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 552.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp's in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

Further Reading

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