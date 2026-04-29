Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Thryv alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thryv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Thryv Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $3.86 on Monday. Thryv has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.25 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other news, CFO Paul D. Rouse purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 349,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,335.65. The trade was a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 775,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,257,429.59. This trade represents a 1.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,250. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 2,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Thryv by 526.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Thryv by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,066 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company's stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thryv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thryv wasn't on the list.

While Thryv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here