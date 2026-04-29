ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.1550, but opened at $11.41. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

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ThyssenKrupp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp's global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company's main business activities are organized into several segments.

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