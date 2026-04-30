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ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Trading 14.3% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
ThyssenKrupp logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • ThyssenKrupp shares jumped 14.3% to $11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, but the move occurred on very light volume (200 shares vs. an average of 2,126), suggesting limited liquidity behind the rally.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of ($0.07), beating the consensus of ($0.32) by $0.25, while revenue missed expectations at $8.44 billion versus $9.33 billion, and net margin was a slim 1.83%.
  • ThyssenKrupp trades with a market cap of $7.22 billion and a relatively low P/E of 10.74, alongside low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.05) and modest liquidity (current ratio 1.72, quick ratio 1.01).
  • Interested in ThyssenKrupp? Here are five stocks we like better.

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.33 billion.

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp's global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company's main business activities are organized into several segments.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in ThyssenKrupp Right Now?

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