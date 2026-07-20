TIC Solutions, Inc (NYSE:TIC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of TIC Solutions, Inc (NYSE:TIC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TIC Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TIC Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TIC Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TIC Solutions from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TIC Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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TIC Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIC opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. TIC Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Trading of TIC Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TIC Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,579,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIC Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,705,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in TIC Solutions by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,090,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TIC Solutions by 219.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 458,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TIC Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,703,000.

TIC Solutions Company Profile

Acuren Group Inc NYSEAMERICAN: TIC is a leading provider of non‐destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness‐for‐service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

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