Free Trial
→ Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Tigo Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) from a "strong-buy" to a "buy" rating in its latest research report.
  • Tigo beat the quarter's EPS consensus ($0.16 vs. -$0.04) with revenue roughly in line at $30.03M, but the company still shows negative profitability (ROE -136.32%, net margin -1.82%) and analysts forecast -$0.43 EPS for the current year.
  • Institutional buying has increased—Vanguard and Renaissance notably added shares—and institutions now own about 15.72% of the company, which has a market cap around $301 million and a one‑year trading range of $0.75–$4.57.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tigo Energy.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $301.16 million, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 136.32% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,226 shares of the company's stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 595,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,040 shares of the company's stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 449,140 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 519,899 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 290,544 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company's stock.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tigo Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Tigo Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tigo Energy wasn't on the list.

While Tigo Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines