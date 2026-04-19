Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

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Tigo Energy Price Performance

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $301.16 million, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 136.32% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,226 shares of the company's stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 595,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,040 shares of the company's stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 449,140 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 519,899 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 290,544 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company's stock.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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