Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

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Tilray Brands Price Performance

Tilray Brands stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Insider Transactions at Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Tilray Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,938 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilray Brands by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,803 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tilray Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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