Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.6% - Here's Why

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.23. 2,977,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,211,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Get Tilray Brands alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

In other news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 38.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,938 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,318 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here