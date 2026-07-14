Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tilray Brands traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.38. 3,408,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,245,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on Tilray Brands while setting a new $5.00 target, which still implies upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga article

TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on Tilray Brands while setting a new $5.00 target, which still implies upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Tilray said it will report fourth-quarter and full fiscal 2026 results on July 28, which may create anticipation but is not itself a financial update. GlobeNewswire article

Tilray said it will report fourth-quarter and full fiscal 2026 results on July 28, which may create anticipation but is not itself a financial update. Neutral Sentiment: BrewDog Waterloo, a Tilray-owned asset, announced a major semifinal watch party event, highlighting ongoing marketing activity in its beverage business. GlobeNewswire article

BrewDog Waterloo, a Tilray-owned asset, announced a major semifinal watch party event, highlighting ongoing marketing activity in its beverage business. Negative Sentiment: Analysts’ average rating on Tilray remains “Hold,” indicating investors are still waiting for clearer evidence of sustained improvement. American Banking News article

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $510.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Further Reading

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