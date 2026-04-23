Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $9.30. Tilray Brands shares last traded at $7.7560, with a volume of 18,212,858 shares trading hands.

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Tilray Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $880.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 156.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,049 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 158,041 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 501,989 shares of the company's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 210,267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 99,204,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 992,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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