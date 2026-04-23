Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 11.8% Following Insider Selling

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shares fell 11.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.94. 42,291,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 852% from the average session volume of 4,444,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Specifically, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tilray Brands

Key Headlines Impacting Tilray Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Federal reclassification to Schedule III is being treated as a landmark regulatory move that materially improves the tax and cash-flow outlook for many U.S. cannabis operators, driving broad sector buying (sector lift benefits liquid names like TLRY). Read More.

Federal reclassification to Schedule III is being treated as a landmark regulatory move that materially improves the tax and cash-flow outlook for many U.S. cannabis operators, driving broad sector buying (sector lift benefits liquid names like TLRY). Read More. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat analysis emphasizes that removing the 280E tax burden for qualifying U.S. plant-touching operators creates a large, non‑dilutive cash-flow tailwind across the sector — a powerful narrative that drew buying interest into cannabis equities. Read More.

MarketBeat analysis emphasizes that removing the 280E tax burden for qualifying U.S. plant-touching operators creates a large, non‑dilutive cash-flow tailwind across the sector — a powerful narrative that drew buying interest into cannabis equities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tilray issued statements positioning the company for U.S. expansion (Tilray Medical) and promoted consumer/beverage momentum (BrewDog USA product launches), which supported the initial bullish sentiment. Read More.

Tilray issued statements positioning the company for U.S. expansion (Tilray Medical) and promoted consumer/beverage momentum (BrewDog USA product launches), which supported the initial bullish sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Elevated bullish flow — unusually large pre/post-market call buying and analyst notes (Roth Capital bullish thesis) amplified the early rally and brought speculative volume into TLRY. Read More.

Elevated bullish flow — unusually large pre/post-market call buying and analyst notes (Roth Capital bullish thesis) amplified the early rally and brought speculative volume into TLRY. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading experienced a mechanical LULD pause during the volatility; these halts reflect fast moves but do not change the underlying drivers or fundamentals. (No external link.)

Trading experienced a mechanical LULD pause during the volatility; these halts reflect fast moves but do not change the underlying drivers or fundamentals. (No external link.) Neutral Sentiment: Important nuance — MarketBeat highlights that Tilray is not a traditional U.S. plant‑touching MSO and therefore does not capture the 280E tax saving the way U.S. MSOs do; TLRY gains may be more of a “sympathy” trade. Read More.

Important nuance — MarketBeat highlights that Tilray is not a traditional U.S. plant‑touching MSO and therefore does not capture the 280E tax saving the way U.S. MSOs do; TLRY gains may be more of a “sympathy” trade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” intraday reversal and renewed dilution worries: reporting shows TLRY ran up then reversed as traders took profits, and investors flagged an April SEC prospectus supplement for an at‑the‑market offering (up to ~$180M) that raises dilution/funding concerns. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” intraday reversal and renewed dilution worries: reporting shows TLRY ran up then reversed as traders took profits, and investors flagged an April SEC prospectus supplement for an at‑the‑market offering (up to ~$180M) that raises dilution/funding concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director disclosed a ~33,556‑share sale last week, which some investors interpret as a cautionary sign amid heightened volatility. Read More.

Insider selling: a director disclosed a ~33,556‑share sale last week, which some investors interpret as a cautionary sign amid heightened volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Intraday momentum reversals across the sector (soared‑then‑sank coverage) indicate the move is headline‑sensitive and subject to rapid profit‑taking; that raises short‑term risk for momentum traders. Read More.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 11.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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