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Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 11.8% Following Insider Selling

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray stock dropped 11.8% intraday (low $6.82) after Director David G. Hopkinson disclosed a 33,556‑share sale, with trading volume spiking to about 42.3 million shares (an 852% increase vs. average).
  • Analysts are mixed—MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold" with a $11.50 target while some brokers cut targets (TD Cowen to $7) and others upgraded; sector optimism from a potential Schedule III reclassification is boosting interest but investors remain concerned about dilution (possible ~$180M ATM) and the company's negative earnings/margins.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shares fell 11.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.94. 42,291,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 852% from the average session volume of 4,444,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Specifically, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tilray Brands

Key Headlines Impacting Tilray Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Federal reclassification to Schedule III is being treated as a landmark regulatory move that materially improves the tax and cash-flow outlook for many U.S. cannabis operators, driving broad sector buying (sector lift benefits liquid names like TLRY). Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat analysis emphasizes that removing the 280E tax burden for qualifying U.S. plant-touching operators creates a large, non‑dilutive cash-flow tailwind across the sector — a powerful narrative that drew buying interest into cannabis equities. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Tilray issued statements positioning the company for U.S. expansion (Tilray Medical) and promoted consumer/beverage momentum (BrewDog USA product launches), which supported the initial bullish sentiment. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Elevated bullish flow — unusually large pre/post-market call buying and analyst notes (Roth Capital bullish thesis) amplified the early rally and brought speculative volume into TLRY. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Trading experienced a mechanical LULD pause during the volatility; these halts reflect fast moves but do not change the underlying drivers or fundamentals. (No external link.)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Important nuance — MarketBeat highlights that Tilray is not a traditional U.S. plant‑touching MSO and therefore does not capture the 280E tax saving the way U.S. MSOs do; TLRY gains may be more of a “sympathy” trade. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” intraday reversal and renewed dilution worries: reporting shows TLRY ran up then reversed as traders took profits, and investors flagged an April SEC prospectus supplement for an at‑the‑market offering (up to ~$180M) that raises dilution/funding concerns. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director disclosed a ~33,556‑share sale last week, which some investors interpret as a cautionary sign amid heightened volatility. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Intraday momentum reversals across the sector (soared‑then‑sank coverage) indicate the move is headline‑sensitive and subject to rapid profit‑taking; that raises short‑term risk for momentum traders. Read More.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 11.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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