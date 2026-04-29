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Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 6.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock down 6.4% — Tilray shares fell to about $6.14 mid‑day (low $5.98) on heavy trading of ~7.23 million shares, a ~58% increase versus average volume.
  • Q1 missed EPS — The company reported ($0.24) EPS vs. ($0.14) expected and revenue of $206.7M (slightly above expectations), while remaining unprofitable with a negative net margin and sell‑side forecasts of about -$0.55 EPS for the year.
  • Analyst mix, consensus Hold — Ratings are mixed (Buy/Hold/Sell) but the MarketBeat consensus is a "Hold" with a $11.50 target; TD Cowen recently cut its target to $7 despite a "Buy" rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 7,229,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,571,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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