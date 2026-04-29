Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 6.4% - What's Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 7,229,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,571,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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