Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 14.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 28,063,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the average daily volume of 3,917,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

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More Tilray Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts/technicals point to a recovery — Technical coverage says Tilray is showing an early reversal and breakout as U.S. cannabis rescheduling momentum builds, reinforcing a continuation of the rally. Tilray Brands (TLRY) Price Forecast: Cannabis Rescheduling Fuels Recovery

Analysts/technicals point to a recovery — Technical coverage says Tilray is showing an early reversal and breakout as U.S. cannabis rescheduling momentum builds, reinforcing a continuation of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Political headlines fueling optimism — Coverage notes a renewed rally after President Trump urged the DOJ to quickly reclassify cannabis to Schedule III, boosting hopes for faster industry tailwinds and option-market bullish positioning. Tilray Stock Pops on New Trump-Driven Cannabis Hopes. Should You Chase the Rally?

Political headlines fueling optimism — Coverage notes a renewed rally after President Trump urged the DOJ to quickly reclassify cannabis to Schedule III, boosting hopes for faster industry tailwinds and option-market bullish positioning. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullish note — Roth Capital’s Bill Kirk published a bullish outlook saying TLRY could rise >40% over 12 months based on three positive business developments, which can attract more buy-side interest. 1 Wall Street Analyst Says Tilray Stock Could Jump Over 40%. Should You Believe It?

Wall Street bullish note — Roth Capital’s Bill Kirk published a bullish outlook saying TLRY could rise >40% over 12 months based on three positive business developments, which can attract more buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — Traders bought ~45,077 call options today (about +89% vs normal daily call volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that likely amplified the rally and implied volatility.

Unusually heavy call buying — Traders bought ~45,077 call options today (about +89% vs normal daily call volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that likely amplified the rally and implied volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt (LULD pause) — The stock experienced an exchange-imposed LULD pause around 11:49 AM due to rapid price movement; this is a volatility-control measure rather than a company-specific announcement.

Trading halt (LULD pause) — The stock experienced an exchange-imposed LULD pause around 11:49 AM due to rapid price movement; this is a volatility-control measure rather than a company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds remain — Recent Q1 results showed an EPS miss and wide negative margins; analysts still model negative EPS for the year, so while headlines can drive short-term gains, underlying profitability issues could limit sustained upside.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Mkm raised Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Trading Up 14.2%

The company has a market cap of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company's stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 3,776,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tilray Brands by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company's stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,060 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray Brands in the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tilray Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,013,038 shares of the company's stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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