Tim Jones Purchases 40,000 Shares of ForViva (LON:FVA) Stock

ForViva plc (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones bought 40,000 shares of ForViva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £55,200.

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Tim Jones purchased 10,000 shares of ForViva stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Tim Jones bought 40,000 shares of ForViva stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 per share, for a total transaction of £54,800.

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ForViva Stock Up 2.2%

FVA opened at GBX 141 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.99. ForViva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 114.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 145. The stock has a market cap of £73.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.83.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,057 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ForViva in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of ForViva in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ForViva

ForViva Company Profile

ForViva plc LON: FVA is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group's activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva's property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

Further Reading

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