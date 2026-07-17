TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Up 0.4% - What's Next?

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.1450. Approximately 604,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 381,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TIM in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.40 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of TIM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Santander upgraded shares of TIM from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TIM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TIM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIMB

TIM Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TIM had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. TIM's payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marques Andrea Palma Viegas sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,678.88. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Auana Mattar Lima sold 8,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,152.12. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of TIM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,848,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TIM by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TIM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 19.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490,478 shares of the company's stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78,379 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

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