Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Up 0.6% - What's Next?

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.85. Approximately 194,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 229,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.81.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$7.30 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$7.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.35, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.91.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.89 million during the quarter. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7300725 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company's strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

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