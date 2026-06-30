Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.72 and last traded at $145.7350, with a volume of 112315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Read Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Timken by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 451,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 103,904 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Timken by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Timken by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Further Reading

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