Timothy Argo Sells 183 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Argo sold 183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $22,825.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,666,976.86. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Timothy Argo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Timothy Argo sold 53 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $7,153.94.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Timothy Argo sold 58 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $7,917.00.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.80. 614,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,985. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,134,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $473,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,295,000 after purchasing an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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