Titan International (TWI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Titan International to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $480.0630 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Titan International Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $511.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,219 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 725,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 207,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,317 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 186,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 151,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

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