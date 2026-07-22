Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.83 and traded as high as $19.86. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 158,628 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Titan Machinery from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $449.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $522.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $485.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2027 guidance at -1.750--1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,554 shares of the company's stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 124,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,175 shares of the company's stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,639 shares of the company's stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 417,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc is a leading full-service dealer specializing in the sale, rental, and servicing of agricultural and construction equipment. The company represents major brands such as Caterpillar, Case IH and New Holland, offering new and pre-owned tractors, combines, excavators, loaders and other heavy machinery. In addition to equipment sales, Titan provides parts distribution, preventative maintenance and field service support to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

Beyond equipment transactions, Titan Machinery offers a comprehensive suite of support services.

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