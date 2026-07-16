Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tiziana Life Sciences has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLSA

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 10.5%

TLSA stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tiziana Life Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,017 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences plc NASDAQ: TLSA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics in the fields of oncology, immunology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in London, with research and development operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company advances both small-molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibody candidates designed to modulate immune pathways and target tumor growth.

The company's lead small‐molecule program, milciclib, is an oral cyclin‐dependent kinase inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma and certain neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

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