Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 8.1% - What's Next?

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.33. 384,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 162,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLSA

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 968.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 151,858 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc NASDAQ: TLSA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics in the fields of oncology, immunology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in London, with research and development operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company advances both small-molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibody candidates designed to modulate immune pathways and target tumor growth.

The company's lead small‐molecule program, milciclib, is an oral cyclin‐dependent kinase inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma and certain neuroendocrine tumors.

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