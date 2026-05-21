TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.70.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,172.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 47,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. TJX Reports Q1 FY27 Results

TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Reuters TJX raises annual sales, profit forecasts

Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. TJX Stock Is Rising. Why Investors Are Shrugging Off Cautious Guidance.

TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter EPS outlook of $1.15-$1.17 is slightly below the consensus estimate, but investors appear to be focusing more on the strong quarter and upbeat full-year commentary than on the near-term caution.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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